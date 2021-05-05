Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.850 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.