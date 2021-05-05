Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,016. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.