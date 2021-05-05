FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

FFG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

FFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

