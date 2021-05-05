Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $565.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $507.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.27. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $337.04 and a 52 week high of $547.57.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

