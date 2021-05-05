Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $318.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.49 and its 200-day moving average is $277.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.