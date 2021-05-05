Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. 343,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

