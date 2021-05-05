Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 1,364,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

