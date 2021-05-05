Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.950-6.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.70. 10,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,106. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.