Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.08.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

