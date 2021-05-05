Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 46,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,376,127. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.