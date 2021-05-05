Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPE stock opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.31.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

