Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

EXAS stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. 29,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

