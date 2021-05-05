Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 16,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
