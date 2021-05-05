Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 16,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

