Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) CEO Sells $1,391,450.00 in Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.11. 215,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,254. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $281.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

