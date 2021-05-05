Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Everbridge worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

