EventChain Hits One Day Volume of $28,675.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $28,675.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.25 or 0.00822018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00100083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.42 or 0.09403750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00044297 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.