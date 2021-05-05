Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Lowered to $13.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

