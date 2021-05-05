Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $121.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's earnings of 23 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.3% and also slumped 58% year over year due to a blow from elevated costs and lower revenues reported across its EFT Processing segment. Its weak solvency level bothers too. Its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Nonetheless, its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channel distribution.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

