Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $54,257.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 115.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00071578 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

