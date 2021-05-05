Ethereum Classic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.45 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 40.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 125.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $76.89 or 0.00138758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.94 billion and approximately $18.45 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.02 or 0.06070825 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

