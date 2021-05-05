Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 814,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,708,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.