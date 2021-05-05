Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

ESPR stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,737. The company has a market cap of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

