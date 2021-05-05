ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 72,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,693. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

