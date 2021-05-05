Equities Analysts Set Expectations for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

QCR stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. QCR has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

