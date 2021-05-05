Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

PEB stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

