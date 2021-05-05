Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

OC opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $101.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

