Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CONMED Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONMED in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $144.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,621.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24. CONMED has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $20,689,000.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,141 shares of company stock worth $6,212,887. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

