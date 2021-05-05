Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$182.13.

IFC opened at C$163.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$157.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.33. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.