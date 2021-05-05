Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $433.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

