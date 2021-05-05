Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.