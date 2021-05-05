Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,653 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

