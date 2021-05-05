Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $932.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $936.00 to $932.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $827.21.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $710.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $691.79 and a 200 day moving average of $707.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total value of $506,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,095.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.