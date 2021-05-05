Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105,639.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $105,639.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.25 or 0.00822018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00100083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.42 or 0.09403750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,058,784 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

