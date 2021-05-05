Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 100 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

