Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

