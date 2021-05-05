Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Heronetta Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Heronetta Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 14.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

