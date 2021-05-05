Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $272.16 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.00818473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00099800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.57 or 0.09366666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044039 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

