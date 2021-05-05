Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERF opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

