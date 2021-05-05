Endo International (ENDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

