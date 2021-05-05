Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDV shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

EDV traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.61.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$715.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

