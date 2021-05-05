Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enbridge by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 119,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

