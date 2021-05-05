Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

ENBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ENBL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $98,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

