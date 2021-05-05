Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Sean Richardson Purchases 1,001,326 Shares of Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson purchased 1,001,326 shares of Empire Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,017.24 ($9,298.03).

Sean Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Sean Richardson bought 1,150,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,950.00 ($10,678.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

