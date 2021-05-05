Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.
