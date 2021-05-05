Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85-3.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,006. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

