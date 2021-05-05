Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EBS. Argus cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,120. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

