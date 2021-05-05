Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Posts Earnings Results

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of EMH opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

