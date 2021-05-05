Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Posts Earnings Results

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 million during the quarter.
Shares of EMH opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.