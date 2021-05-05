Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on June 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.