Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

EFN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.91. 314,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,298. The stock has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.17.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

