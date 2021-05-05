Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

